Centre should restore democratic process in J&K: Bukhari
Asserting that the current form of government has failed to deliver as per the expectations of the people in Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Thursday strongly pitched for the start of democratic process in the union territory.
Bukhari was speaking at the party office here during a joining programme of several advocates organised by provincial president of the Jammu Legal Cell Vikram Rathore.
''There is a need to start the democratic process in J&K. In this situation of hopelessness, the government of India must start a democratic process by holding assembly polls in J&K as early as possible,'' he said.
He said the people have faced difficulties in the last three years as there was no elected government and the present form of government has also failed to deliver as per their expectations.
Bukhari expressed concerns over growing unemployment, and ''loot'' of natural resources, and assured that the party would protect the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
