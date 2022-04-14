Left Menu

Sikkim CM urges people to work towards eradicating social evils

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 14-04-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 23:52 IST
Sikkim CM urges people to work towards eradicating social evils
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday urged people to stand up against discrimination based on religion, caste and gender and work towards eradicating social evils.

Paying tributes to the founding father of the Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary, Tamang said he had worked towards uplifting the downtrodden all his life.

''We need to follow Ambedkar's footsteps to collectively oppose injustice and discrimination in the society and strive towards building an equitable social order,” the CM said.

Tamang said Sikkim has emulated the ideals of Ambedkar by remaining an equitable society devoid of discrimination on the basis of caste and religion.

