"Will become Minister once again, after coming out clear as innocent": Eshwarappa tells supporters ahead of resignation

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 15:19 IST
Ahead of his resignation, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa on Friday told his supporters and party workers that he will come out clear as innocent from the allegations made against him as part of a conspiracy and will certainly become a minister once again.

Eshwarappa, against whom police have booked a case for allegedly abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, will be submitting his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai later Friday evening.

''An allegation is being made against me, should I come clear out of it or not?...for me to come clear as innocent, if I continue as Minister when investigation is on, there will be a feeling that I may influence the investigation. So I'm resigning as Minister...I'm telling you that I will come out innocent and will certainly become Minister once again,'' Eshwarappa said.

He told this to supporters and party workers here, who were shouting slogans asking him not to resign, before leaving for Bengaluru.

As a political furore erupted, Eshwarappa had on Thursday evening announced his resignation as Minister.

Stating that party workers are pained and some were even crying asking him not to resign, later speaking to reporters he said, he has told them very clearly that this is a ''agni pareekshe'' (trial by fire), an allegation has been made against him, and that several people have conspired against him.

''When I asked them whether I should come out clear from all the allegations or not, they said, I should come out clear...I'm completely confident. From the blessings of our karyakartas (workers), seniors and several swamijis, who have called me. I will come clear out of the conspiracy against me,'' he said, adding that he is submitting resignation to Chief Minister Bommai this evening.

Eshwarappa further said he is emotional after getting support and love from leaders like B S Yediyurappa, CM Bommai, Ministers, legislators, and karyakartas.

''I'm confident that I will get justice against the conspirators' allegations, from the love and affection of all these people,'' he added.

Santosh Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, weeks after accusing Eshwarappa, who is also a senior BJP leader, of corruption.

In a purported suicide note in the form of a WhatsApp message, Patil had blamed Eshwarappa for his death.

