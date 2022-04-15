Nagaland observes Good Friday

Nagaland observed Good Friday as churches across the state held special services with Catholic believers taking out the cross march.

The faithful believers are holding fasts, ranging from three days to 40 days, which will end with the celebration of Easter Sunday.

In state capital Kohima, the congregation of St Francis de Sales Catholic Church took out the cross march from Old MLA Hostel Junction to Local Ground.

The faithful took turns in carrying the cross, symbolising the struggle of Jesus Christ carrying his own cross to Mt Calvary.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi extended warm Good Friday greetings and said, ''It is a day of adoration and absolution. It is a day of victory for good over evil.'' He called upon all to renew the determination to follow the examples of peace, love and forgiveness.

''Let us keep our faith, praise him, serve him and thank Him for all that He has done for us, for none of this would have been possible without His shedding of blood,'' Mukhi said.

Extending Good Friday wishes, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said, ''On Good Friday, we remember Jesus Christ's crucifixion and give thanks to Him for the ultimate act of love for our redemption. The atoning death of Jesus Christ on the cross is love of deepest descent. Wishing all Christians a blessed Good Friday.'' Meanwhile, believers are also gearing up to celebrate Easter Sunrise or Resurrection Sunday organised by Kohima Baptist Pastors' Fellowship (KBPF) at the historic World War-II Cemetery in Kohima from 5 am onwards.

Pastor of Ao Baptist Church Kohima Rev Sentisashi Aier will be the speaker, while greetings will be shared by KBPF president Rev Vezopa Rhakho.

Churches have planned various programs to commemorate Easter with special thanksgiving services.

