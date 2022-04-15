Left Menu

Ukraine evacuates 2,864 people from conflict areas on Friday - deputy PM

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 21:07 IST
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that 2,864 people had been evacuated from conflict areas on Friday, including 363 people from Mariupol who used their own transport.

She said in a statement on Telegram that the evacuees also included 370 people from Luhansk region in the east and 2,131 people from cities in Zaporizhzhia region.

