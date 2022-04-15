Left Menu

Pseudo-secular parties are creating divisive atmosphere: Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that pseudo-secular political parties in the country create an atmosphere of division in society with their politics of appeasement.On Thursday, Fadnavis had launched a no-holds-barred attack on NCP president Sharad Pawar with a series of tweets, accusing him of appeasement politics.Whether it is Article 370 or The Kashmir Files, it is often said attempts are being made to create communal discord.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 22:15 IST
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that ''pseudo-secular political parties'' in the country create an atmosphere of division in society with their politics of appeasement.

On Thursday, Fadnavis had launched a no-holds-barred attack on NCP president Sharad Pawar with a series of tweets, accusing him of appeasement politics.

''Whether it is Article 370 or The Kashmir Files, it is often said attempts are being made to create communal discord. I have made it clear who are responsible for creating communal discord. The pseudo-secular political parties create an atmosphere of division with their appeasement politics and I have spoken about them in my tweets,'' he told reporters.

