Pseudo-secular parties are creating divisive atmosphere: Fadnavis
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that pseudo-secular political parties in the country create an atmosphere of division in society with their politics of appeasement.On Thursday, Fadnavis had launched a no-holds-barred attack on NCP president Sharad Pawar with a series of tweets, accusing him of appeasement politics.Whether it is Article 370 or The Kashmir Files, it is often said attempts are being made to create communal discord.
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that ''pseudo-secular political parties'' in the country create an atmosphere of division in society with their politics of appeasement.
On Thursday, Fadnavis had launched a no-holds-barred attack on NCP president Sharad Pawar with a series of tweets, accusing him of appeasement politics.
''Whether it is Article 370 or The Kashmir Files, it is often said attempts are being made to create communal discord. I have made it clear who are responsible for creating communal discord. The pseudo-secular political parties create an atmosphere of division with their appeasement politics and I have spoken about them in my tweets,'' he told reporters.
