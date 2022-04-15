TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee to visit Meghalaya in May

With an eye on assembly polls in Meghalaya slated for next year, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be visiting the north-eastern state in May.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said Banerjee would be visiting Meghalaya on May 3 and hold organisational meetings with party leaders of the state.

The TMC became the main opposition party in the Meghalaya Assembly in November last year after 12 of the 17 Congress MLAs, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma, switched over to the Trinamool Congress. After the TMC's landslide victory in the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal, Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee's call for opposition unity to remove the BJP from power at the Centre has led her party to expand its organisation in Goa, Haryana, Tripura, and Meghalaya.

The TMC had contested assembly polls in Goa and civic elections in Tripura.

