Bihar by-poll: RJD's Amar Kumar Paswan leads from Bochahan seat by 11620 votes

As the counting of votes cast in the Bochahan by-poll is underway, early trends show the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leading on the Assembly seat in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, as per the Election Commission of India. RJD candidate Amar Kumar Paswan is leading by a margin of 11620 votes against BJP candidate Baby Kumari.

The counting of the votes began at 8 am. The by-election was held on April 12. While NDA fielded Baby Kumari, RJD offered a ticket to Amar Paswan, son of Musafir Paswan. Geeta Kumari, daughter of former minister Ramai Ram, contested on the ticket of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

By-poll to the seat was entailed by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the ticket of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Bollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahani. (ANI)

