Bihar: RJD widens lead in Bochahan assembly bypoll

Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Amar Kumar Paswan on Saturday widened his lead over his nearest rival Baby Kumari of the BJP to 21,049 in the bypoll to Bihar's Bochahan assembly constituency, an Election Commission official said.

Paswan secured 46,307 votes, while Kumari got 25,258 after the 14th round of counting, he said. Vikassheel Insaan Party's Geeta Kumari was in the third position with 15,757 votes.

The counting of votes for the assembly constituency in Muzaffarpur district is underway. Bypoll to the seat was necessitated by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the ticket of the Vikassheel Insaan Party. Around 59.20 per cent of 2,90,544 voters had exercised their franchise in the by-election to the assembly segment on April 12.

Altogether 13 candidates, including three women, are contesting for the seat.

