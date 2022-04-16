Vice Prez Naidu, his wife pray at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha Naidu on Saturday performed worship and prayed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple here, officials said.

The vice president and his wife Naidu also paid floral tributes to the statue of Mother India and felt overwhelmed after seeing the Kashi Vishwanath Dhaam corridor.

The vice president prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country and for public welfare.

He sought information about the Dhaam from officials, and said, ''It is an unimaginable Dhaam.'' On this occasion, a memento of Kashi Vishwanath temple was presented to him.

Naidu also offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple here.

After this, the Vice President visited Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Upvan in Padhav in Chandauli district and paid floral tributes at the gigantic statue of Upadhyay there.

On this occasion, he also watched a 3D film on the life of Deendayal Upadhyay and saw a 3D model of the Smriti Upvan. The vice president was presented with a memento of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay too, and he wrote his message in the visitors' book.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak and other ministers were also present on this occasion.

