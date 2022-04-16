Left Menu

Vice Prez Naidu, his wife pray at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 16-04-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 15:46 IST
Vice Prez Naidu, his wife pray at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha Naidu on Saturday performed worship and prayed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple here, officials said.

The vice president and his wife Naidu also paid floral tributes to the statue of Mother India and felt overwhelmed after seeing the Kashi Vishwanath Dhaam corridor.

The vice president prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country and for public welfare.

He sought information about the Dhaam from officials, and said, ''It is an unimaginable Dhaam.'' On this occasion, a memento of Kashi Vishwanath temple was presented to him.

Naidu also offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple here.

After this, the Vice President visited Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Upvan in Padhav in Chandauli district and paid floral tributes at the gigantic statue of Upadhyay there.

On this occasion, he also watched a 3D film on the life of Deendayal Upadhyay and saw a 3D model of the Smriti Upvan. The vice president was presented with a memento of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay too, and he wrote his message in the visitors' book.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak and other ministers were also present on this occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022