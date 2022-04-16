TMC's Babul Supriyo wins Ballygunge assembly bypoll, CPI(M) finishes second
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-04-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 16:11 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC leader Babul Supriyo won the Ballygunge assembly by-poll on Saturday, defeating his nearest rival of the CPI(M), Saira Shah Halim, by a margin of 20,228 votes.
Supriyo garnered 51,199 votes against Halim's 30,971 votes.
Interestingly, Halim has overtaken BJP's Keya Ghosh who bagged just 13,220 votes, thus lending some credence to the communist party's claim that it was on a revival path.
Kamruzzaman Choudhury of the Congress pocketed 5,218 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assembly By-polls: Saira Halim feels Ballygunge may see a `silent’ makeover
Naseeruddin Shah supports niece Saira Shah Halim ahead of Ballygunge by-elections
Earlier could only meet 70 pc population, now free to meet 100 pc, says Babul Supriyo
West Bengal bypolls: Babul Supriyo, Shatrughan Sinha lead in early trends
Ballygunge by-poll: Babul Supriyo confident of winning election, says West Bengal is with 'Didi', TMC