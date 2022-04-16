Left Menu

TMC's Babul Supriyo wins Ballygunge assembly bypoll, CPI(M) finishes second

TMC's Babul Supriyo wins Ballygunge assembly bypoll, CPI(M) finishes second
  • Country:
  • India

TMC leader Babul Supriyo won the Ballygunge assembly by-poll on Saturday, defeating his nearest rival of the CPI(M), Saira Shah Halim, by a margin of 20,228 votes.

Supriyo garnered 51,199 votes against Halim's 30,971 votes.

Interestingly, Halim has overtaken BJP's Keya Ghosh who bagged just 13,220 votes, thus lending some credence to the communist party's claim that it was on a revival path.

Kamruzzaman Choudhury of the Congress pocketed 5,218 votes.

