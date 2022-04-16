Bypoll verdict victory against canards, step towards making country free of hate-mongers: TMC

The ruling TMC in Bengal, which had been at the receiving end of the recent cases of violence and crimes against women, thumbed its nose at the opposition camp criticisms as it steamrolled its way to victory in two bypolls, asserting that it was step towards making the country free of "hate-mongers".

The Mamata Banerjee-led party registered a massive victory in Asansol Lok Sabha seat, with its candidate, Shatrughan Sinha, handing over a crushing defeat to BJP's Agnimitra Paul.

In Ballygunge assembly seat, TMC's Babul Supriyo beat CPI(M)'s Saira Shah Halim by 20,228 votes.

''I want to thank the people of the state for reposing faith in us despite the canards being spread against us by the CPI (M), the BJP and the Congress. It is a victory of masses against these canards,'' Banerjee said after offering pujas at Kalighat temple near her residence here.

Earlier in the day, too, in a series of tweets, the chief minister had expressed her gratitude to the voters of the two constituencies for their mandate.

''I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol Parliamentary Constituency and the Ballygunge Assembly Constituency for giving decisive mandate to AITC party candidates,'' she tweeted.

''We consider this to be our people's warm Shubho Nababarsho gift to our Ma- Mati- Manush organization. Salute to the voters for reposing faith in us, yet again,'' she added.

Echoing her, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that well-being of people had always been the party's priority.

''Thank you ASANSOL & BALLYGUNGE for taking a step towards an INDIA that is free from the hate-mongers and the oppressors! With your blessings and love, we promise to deliver. Your well-being has always been our PRIORITY and it's only going to get better from here (sic),'' he tweeted.

Sinha, on his part, said his victory was a reflection of how people from various castes and religions could come together to defeat the saffron camp.

''This country belongs to everyone. Under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, we would continue to fight against divisive politics,'' he added.

