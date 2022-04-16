Following are the top stories at 9.00 PM NATION: DEL33 OPPN-LD JOINT STATEMENT Leaders of 13 oppn parties express concern over recent communal violence, question PM's 'silence' New Delhi: Leaders of 13 Opposition parties Saturday expressed deep concern over the recent incidents of hate speech and communal violence in the country, and urged people to maintain peace and harmony. DEL44 DL-HANUMAN JAYANTI-LD VIOLENCE Violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri New Delhi: Violence broke out in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday as stones were pelted at a procession taken out on Hanuman Jayanti, officials said. DEL15 SONIA-ARTICLE-HATE Apocalypse of hatred, bigotry, intolerance, untruth engulfing country: Sonia Gandhi Hatred, bigotry and intolerance were ''engulfing'' the country and if not stopped these would damage the society beyond repair, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has alleged.

BOM9 GJ-LD MODI India can't afford to remain stagnant at this juncture, says Modi; asks people to buy locally-made goods Ahmedabad: India cannot afford to remain stagnant at this juncture and it has to become self-reliant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while urging people to buy locally-made products only. BOM7 MP-MUSLIMS-DEMOLITION DRIVE Muslim community to move MP High Court against BJP govt's 'selective' demolition drive post-violence Bhopal: Some members of the Muslim community on Saturday said they have decided to approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court against the ''selective'' demolition drive launched by the BJP government in the state, under which it has started razing the houses of those who were allegedly involved in the recent violence in Khargone city and a few other places.

DEL40 CONG-3RDLD MEETING Prashant Kishor wants to join Cong, briefs party's top brass on strategy for 2024 New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) With the Congress reeling from a string of defeats, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday gave a detailed presentation to its top brass at a meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi on the way forward for 2024 general elections, while expressing readiness to join the party.

DEL39 2NDLD BYPOLLS Bypolls: TMC, Cong, RJD win; BJP draws blank Kolkata/Kolhapur: The Trinamool Congress made a clean sweep on Saturday winning both the Asansol Lok Sabha and the Ballygunge assembly seats in West Bengal while the Congress bagged a constituency each in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh and the RJD one in Bihar in the bypolls to these seats with the BJP drawing a blank.

DEL37 AAP-BJP-BOYCOTT AAP appeals for BJP's boycott, calls it party of 'goons' New Delhi: The AAP on Saturday gave a call to “boycott” the BJP calling it a party of “goons and uneducated”, responding apparently to the felicitation of eight men who vandalised property around the Delhi CM’s residence by the BJP. DEL21 PM-GUJARAT PM Modi on 3-day Gujarat visit from Monday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to his home state of Gujarat from April 18, during which he is scheduled to attend a number of programmes.

MDS9 KL-RSS-LEADER-LD KILLING RSS leader hacked to death in Palakkad Palakkad (Kerala): Kerala's Palakkad district on Saturday witnessed a second political murder in the last 24 hours after a bike-borne gang hacked to death an RSS leader at his shop in the heart of the town.

DEL20 PB-3RDLD FREE POWER Punjab announces 300 units free power every month from July 1 Chandigarh: The Punjab government Saturday announced 300 units of free power for households in the state every month from July 1, but with a caveat that they will have to pay the full bill if their usage exceeds 600 units in two months. BOM6 MH-TIFR-NOTICE After asking employees to avoid 'anti-govt' posts on social media, TIFR says wording of its notice led to 'misinterpretation' Mumbai: Days after the city-based Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) issued a notice to its employees, asking them to refrain from making anti-government statements on social media, the institute on Saturday said the wording of its notice was such that it created a ''great deal of misinterpretation''.

LEGAL: LGD6 UP-GORAKHPUR-UAPA Gorakhpur temple attack accused slapped with UAPA Gorakhpur (UP): The stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been invoked against the accused in the Goraknath Temple attack case.

LGD7 DL-COURT-LD PATEL Court upholds order asking CBI to withdraw LOC against Aakar Patel New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday upheld an order directing the CBI to withdraw the lookout circular against Amnesty International India Board chair Aakar Patel, saying the LOC is ''bad in law'' and ''cannot sustain''. LGD5 SC-RAPE SC transfers to CBI case of death of 14-yr-old girl in UP boarding school New Delhi: The Supreme Court has transferred the probe into the death of a 14-year-old girl studying in a boarding school of Uttar Pradesh to the CBI after the girl's parents alleges she was raped and murdered.

BUSINESS: DEL14 BIZ-INDIA-FUEL-SALES Fuel sales fall in April on high prices New Delhi: India's fuel sales fell in the first half of April as a record rise in prices in a short 16-day period dented demand, preliminary industry data showed on Saturday.

DEL22 BIZ-RESULTS-LD HDFCBANK HDFC Bank Q4 net up 23 pc to Rs 10,055 cr on loan growth, lower provisions New Delhi: The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 23 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 10,055.20 crore for the March quarter, led by growth in loan demand across categories and lower provisioning as bad loans were trimmed.

PTI VN VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)