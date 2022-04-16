RSS worker murder case: Union Minister V Muraleedharan calls Kerala's law and order situation pathetic

After a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Palakkad on Saturday, Union Minister V Muraleedharan said that the situation in Kerala was pathetic as the entire state was in the grip of goons. "Palakkad incident shows the deteriorating law and order of the state. In a state where the Chief Minister personally handles the home ministry, it is pathetic that the entire state is in the grip of goons, the police are not in control of the law and order situation," said the Union Minister.

He also urged the Kerala Chief Minister to step in and eradicate the elements that were creating anarchy in the state. "There are daylight killings, so I would like to urge the CM to rein in all such elements who are creating disorder in the state. Also, I would request the Kerala CM to allow the police to function freehand," he added.

Earlier, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker named Sreenivasan was hacked to death in Palakkad. (ANI)

