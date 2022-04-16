Left Menu

Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai to be 33rd district of C'garh, CM announces after bypoll win

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-04-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 22:36 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Hours after the ruling Congress won the Khairagarh Assembly seat in a byelection, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel kept his party's promise and announced the creation of a new district of Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai.

The state now has 33 districts.

"Within three hours after the election certificate was handed over to the winning candidate, the CM announced the formation Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district as per the poll promise,'' a government official said.

Last year four new districts had been created.

Salhewara and Jaalbandha areas in Khairagarh constituency will be made tehsil and up-tehsil, the official added.

Congress had promised that Khiragarh will be made a district within 24 hours if the party won the April 12 byelection.

Congress' Yashoda Verma won the Khairagarh bypoll by a margin of 20,176 votes against her nearest rival Komal Janghel of the BJP. Verma got 87,879 votes while the BJP's Janghel secured 67,703 votes.

Byelection was held following the death of incumbent JCC (J) MLA and former MP Devvrat Singh in November 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

