PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 14:07 IST
Stay united Delhi; those in power lack empathy: Cong on Jahangirpuri violence
The Congress on Sunday alleged a lack of empathy among those in power and urged people in Delhi to take it upon themselves to stay united and alert after violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area.

The Delhi Police has arrested 14 people over the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri.

There was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between two communities that left eight police personnel and a local injured. Some vehicles were torched, officials said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, ''Delhi be alert..Delhi be safe…Delhi stay united.'' ''Violence, riots and frenzy will not make religion 'safe', neither will anyone be strong, yes, our India will definitely become weak,'' Surjewala said.

He accused those in power of lacking empathy.

