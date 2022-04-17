Stay united Delhi; those in power lack empathy: Cong on Jahangirpuri violence
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Sunday alleged a lack of empathy among those in power and urged people in Delhi to take it upon themselves to stay united and alert after violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area.
The Delhi Police has arrested 14 people over the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri.
There was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between two communities that left eight police personnel and a local injured. Some vehicles were torched, officials said.
In a tweet in Hindi, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, ''Delhi be alert..Delhi be safe…Delhi stay united.'' ''Violence, riots and frenzy will not make religion 'safe', neither will anyone be strong, yes, our India will definitely become weak,'' Surjewala said.
He accused those in power of lacking empathy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindi
- Surjewala
- India
- Delhi
- Hanuman
- Randeep Surjewala
- Congress
- united.
- Jahangirpuri
ALSO READ
Conduct site suitability analysis before undertaking plantation: FRI to Delhi govt
PM Narendra Modi holds talks with Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba in Delhi
Delhi excise dept allows pvt shops to offer up to 25 pc discount on liquor MRP
Parent-teacher meetings have been celebrated like a festival in Delhi for the past 7 yrs, says Manish Sisodia
FIR lodged against ‘unidentified’ people over defacement of USA embassy signboard in Delhi