'Thank you for freeing me', says BSP's Nakul Dubey after expulsion

Please do not call this injustice.A former UP minister, Nakul Dubey was on Saturday expelled for indulging in anti-party activities.BSP chief Mayawati shared the information in a tweet late in the evening.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-04-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 16:27 IST
A day after his expulsion, senior Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Nakul Dubey on Sunday thanked Mayawati for freeing him saying ''justice has been delivered'' to him and his community.

Dubey made the tongue in cheek comment speaking to reporters here. ''I thank her (BSP chief Mayawati) that she has freed me, so that I along with other people who are known to me will be able to work to curtail a peculiar atmosphere, which has developed in Uttar Pradesh, and is still continuing,'' he said. When asked what exactly led to his expulsion from the BSP, and whether he had attended the review meeting held after the recent poll debacle, Dubey said, ''I did not go to the review meeting. Also, I did not meet behanjee (Mayawati), nor did I have any conversation with her.'' Asked whether any show cause notice was served to him, since he is an old member of the party, Dubey said, ''Justice has been delivered to me. Please do not call this injustice.

''A former UP minister, Nakul Dubey was on Saturday expelled for indulging in ''anti-party activities''.

BSP chief Mayawati shared the information in a tweet late in the evening. ''Nakul Dubey (Lucknow), ex-minister, has been expelled from BSP over indiscipline and indulging in anti-party activities,'' she said.

Dubey was once considered one of the prominent Brahmin faces of the BSP. He was also a cabinet minister in the BSP government in 2007.

