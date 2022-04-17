Following are the top stories till 9.10 PM NATION: DEL36 DL-LDALL JAHANGIRPURI-VIOLENCE Jahangirpuri violence: 2 juveniles among 22 held, police meet peace committees to cool tensions New Delhi: Twenty people, including the ''main conspirators'', were arrested over the violence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, where an uneasy calm prevailed on Sunday as companies of anti-riot police patrolled the streets and people largely stayed indoors.

DEL33 LD VIOLENCE Incidents of communal flare-up during Hanuman Jayanti; Mob targets police in K'taka's Hubballi New Delhi/Hubballi (K'taka): Incidents of communal flare-up during Hanuman Jayanti processions were reported from Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand while a mob went on a rampage, attacking police personnel, a hospital and a temple in the old town of Hubballi in Karnataka over a social media post on Sunday.

DEL23 INDOPAK-SHARIF-LETTER PM Shehbaz Sharif pitches for meaningful India-Pakistan engagement New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, pitching for ''meaningful'' engagement between the two countries, people familiar with the development said on Sunday.

DEL12 RAHUL-VIRUS-DEATH TOLL 40 lakh Indians died due to 'govt negligence' during Covid: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that 40 lakh Indians died during the coronavirus pandemic due to the government's ''negligence'' and once again demanded that all families of the deceased be given Rs four lakh compensation each. BOM12 MH-RAJ THACKERAY-LD AYODHYA Raj Thackeray to visit Ayodhya in June, says will give tit for tat if loudspeakers on mosques not removed by May 3 Pune: Raising the pitch for Hindutva, MNS president Raj Thackeray on Sunday said he will visit Ayodhya on June 5 to take darshan of Lord Ram and appealed to ''Hindu brothers'' to ''be prepared'' if loudspeakers are not removed from mosques by May 3.

DEL16 DL-VIRUS-SCHOOLS Delhi-NCR schools take preventive measures to avoid closure amid spike in Covid cases New Delhi: Schools across Delhi-NCR have sprung into action following a spike in Covid cases and are taking various measures, including frequent sanitisation, to restrict the spread of the virus to a minimum and thus avoid shutdown of the campus.

DEL25 JK-SCHOLAR-ARREST Kashmir University PhD scholar arrested for 'highly provocative and seditious' magazine article Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Sunday arrested a PhD scholar of the University of Kashmir for a ''highly provocative and seditious'' article in an online magazine, an official said.

LEGAL: LGD1 SC-LAKHIMPUR-BAIL Lakhimpur case:SC to deliver tomorrow order on plea seeking cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Monday its order on a plea seeking cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

LGD2 GREEN-CREMATION Pollution due to cremation: NGT asks states to explore viability of electric, PNG crematorium New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed all states and union territories to switch over to environment friendly methods of cremation and explore viability of electric or PNG crematorium alongside wood to curb air pollution.

BUSINESS: DCM8 BIZ-LD GAS-ALLOCATION-CNG Oil Min freezes gas allocation, prices of CNG, PNG spike New Delhi: The Oil Ministry has stopped making fresh allocation of natural gas from domestic fields to the city gas sector, threatening the viability of Rs 2 lakh crore investment planned in the sector besides leading to a hike in CNG and piped cooking gas prices to record levels, sources said.

DEL24 BIZ-LD-SEQUOIA-BHARATPE Will respond strongly to frauds: Sequoia Capital on controversy-hit BharatPe New Delhi: Breaking its silence over controversy at fintech firm BharatPe, Sequoia Capital India on Sunday said it has zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing and will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct or fraud so that a few errant founders do not create big setbacks for startup ecosystem.

FOREIGN: FGN48 VIRUS-CHINA-AIRCRAFT-LD CARRIER Shanghai's COVID surge stalls construction of China's 3rd aircraft carrier Beijing, Apr 17 (PTI) The massive surge of COVID-19 cases in Shanghai city has hit China's shipbuilding industry, including the construction of the third aircraft carrier scheduled for launch on April 23. By K J M Varma FGN22 UK-INDIA-LD JOHNSON UK PM Johnson to arrive in Ahmedabad on April 21, hold 'in-depth' talks with Modi London: Boris Johnson will become the first British Prime Minister to visit Gujarat when he lands in Ahmedabad this week for a two-day visit to India for “in-depth talks” with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, according to Downing Street. By Aditi Khanna PTI VN VN VN

