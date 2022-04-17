Turkey's Erdogan says he condemns Israeli intervention at Al-Aqsa mosque
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he had told his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas that he condemned Israeli interventions on Palestinian worshippers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, vowing to "stand against" attempts to change its status. Erdogan's comments come amid efforts by Turkey and Israel to normalise relations after years of animosity over a range of issues, namely the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Turkey's support for the Hamas militant group which runs Gaza.
At least 152 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with Israeli riot police inside Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, the latest outbreak in an upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Turkish federation chairman Ozdemir steps down
Ukraine's defence imports from Turkey jumped 30-fold in Q1 - Turkish data
Transfer of Khashoggi case to Saudi Arabia not political -Turkish bureaucrat
Turkish court halts Khashoggi trial, transfers it to S.Arabia
Turkish court halts Khashoggi trial, transfers it to Saudi Arabia