Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan says he condemns Israeli intervention at Al-Aqsa mosque

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 17-04-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 21:27 IST
Turkey's Erdogan says he condemns Israeli intervention at Al-Aqsa mosque
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he had told his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas that he condemned Israeli interventions on Palestinian worshippers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, vowing to "stand against" attempts to change its status. Erdogan's comments come amid efforts by Turkey and Israel to normalise relations after years of animosity over a range of issues, namely the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Turkey's support for the Hamas militant group which runs Gaza.

At least 152 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with Israeli riot police inside Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, the latest outbreak in an upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022