Turkey's Erdogan says he condemns Israeli intervention at Al-Aqsa mosque

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he had told his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas that he condemned Israeli interventions on Palestinian worshippers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, vowing to "stand against" attempts to change its status. Erdogan's comments come amid efforts by Turkey and Israel to normalise relations after years of animosity over a range of issues, namely the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Turkey's support for the Hamas militant group which runs Gaza.

At least 152 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with Israeli riot police inside Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, the latest outbreak in an upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.

