India no longer known just for service, but now contributes to world's progress under PM Modi, says Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda addressed a Karyakarta Samavesh or party workers' meeting in Hosapete on Sunday. Lauding the development of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said, "India is no longer known just for service, but is known for contributing to the world and moving forward under the leadership of PM Modi."

He also highlighted Karnataka's emergence as an Information Technology hub in the world. "Today Karnataka is developing as one of the leading IT hubs of the world. The people of Karnataka are enterprising, hardworking and have the desire to move forward. Karnataka is poised to scale new heights and preserve ancient cultures," he added.

He also emphasised on the 'Mission 150' plan for Karnataka and stated that the BJP will do its best to fulfil the plan. Earlier, he visited the Bhatrahalli Anjaneya temple in Hosapete. The BJP president is on a two-day visit to Karnataka. (ANI)

