BJP trying to divide society, says Nath on communal violence in MP

In the wake of recent communal flare-ups in parts of Madhya Pradesh and elsewhere in the country, state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday accused the BJP of trying to divide the society through its political tricks. Talking to reporters here, Nath said, ''The recent incidents of riots are completely against the culture of our country. Our culture is to unite the people and BJP is trying to divide the society through its political tricks.'' The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said that he has spoken to the Inspector General of Police of Indore Range over phone and told him to restore peace at the earliest in Khargone, where communal violence was witnessed during on the day of Ram Navami last Sunday. Khargone continues to be under curfew since the communal clashes broke out. He said the police officer has assured him that law and order will be maintained in violence-hit Khargone. Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said that a scuffle broke out among local Congress leaders at the time of Nath's arrival in Indore. Some Congress leaders were also seen misbehaving with the security personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)