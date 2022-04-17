Varun Gandhi targets BJP dispensation again over unemployment

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday said although 1.5 crore posts are lying vacant in the country, unemployed youths are roaming around on empty stomach. Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to his constituency here, questioned his own party-led government over the unemployment issue, and said crores of unemployed do not know what will happen to them next. In a statement issued by his spokesperson M R Malik, Gandhi stated, ''Our fight is for employment and economic equality, our constitution says everyone should get equal economic opportunities. That is possible when there is work with everyone.'' ''No one got money in his bank account and 2 crore jobs (as promised) were not given. The farmer's income which was to be doubled also did not happen,'' he said. The local MP also referred to the Anna Hazare movement and the farmers agitation. ''I was the first MP to support the Anna Hazare movement and sat with the agitators. When the farmers' movement took place, I called the officers and instructed them to look into the protesters' demands,'' he said. Gandhi was accorded a grand welcome at the Khamaria bridge here as thousands of party workers turned up to listen to his speech. Addressing a gathering of workers, the BJP MP said politics is ''a tool to build the country''. ''The real fight of our country is the fight against unemployment and corruption. Political parties and leaders should leave their rivalry and think for the future of the country. The future of the nation is not made by speeches, or by winning and losing elections, but by true service to the country,'' he said.

''I am worried for the future of the country. Here dreams are big and resources are limited. When privatisation happens, jobs will also be limited and unemployment will increase further,'' he added. PTI CORR ABN SRY

