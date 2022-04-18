Left Menu

BJP levels model code violation charge against JMM-led government

On Saturday, a delegation, comprising members of ruling alliance partnersthe Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM, Congress, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD met the secretary of the election commission, demanding immediate postponement of the scheduled visits of several Central ministers in the districts because of the panchayat polls.The Jharkhand State Election Commission SEC on April 9 announced a four-phase rural poll in the state between May 14 and May 27.The poll for the three-tier panchayat will be held to elect 4345 mukhiyas, 5341 panchayat samiti members, 536 zilla parishad members, and 53,479 gram panchayat members, the SEC said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-04-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 00:00 IST
BJP levels model code violation charge against JMM-led government
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP, the main opposition party in Jharkhand, on Sunday levelled allegations of violation of the model code of conduct against the JMM-led government. With the issuance of notification for the first phase of four-phase panchayat polls in Jharkhand on Saturday, the process for filing nomination papers began in 72 blocks under 21 districts. As many as 1,127 panchayats will go to polls in the first phase of polls on May 14 and counting will take place on May 17.

A four-member BJP delegation led by the party’s state general secretary Balmukund Sahay met the secretary of the state election commission on Sunday and alleged that the state government has transferred and posted 32 block development officers (BDOs) in violation of the model code of conduct.

The delegation also handed over a memorandum to him demanding the cancellation of the government order.

The delegates alleged that the state government on April 15, a day before the first round of nomination date, transferred and posted 32 BDOs, which is a violation of the model code of conduct. On Saturday, a delegation, comprising members of ruling alliance partners—the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)— met the secretary of the election commission, demanding immediate postponement of the scheduled visits of several Central ministers in the districts because of the panchayat polls.

The Jharkhand State Election Commission (SEC) on April 9 announced a four-phase rural poll in the state between May 14 and May 27.

The poll for the three-tier panchayat will be held to elect 4345 mukhiyas, 5341 panchayat samiti members, 536 zilla parishad members, and 53,479 gram panchayat members, the SEC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States
4
Russian lawmaker says Zelenskyy wants to buy time by turning to NATO for assistance

Russian lawmaker says Zelenskyy wants to buy time by turning to NATO for ass...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022