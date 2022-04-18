Left Menu

Delhi CM Kejriwal in Bengaluru on April 21, as AAP prepares for 2023 assembly polls

So far farmers of the state have voted various parties to power, but have only obtained false promises and cheating in return. Farmers of the state have now decided to enter politics themselves and shape their future.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 17:08 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be in the city on April 21, and will give a message of ''new age politics'' to the people of Karnataka, ahead of assembly polls next year, party leaders here said on Monday.

He will be attending a convention of farmers', women, youth and people from various sections of the society, on the invitation of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha chief and farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar.

Kejriwal's visit to the state comes as AAP is preparing to make its presence felt in Karnataka, during the 2023 Assembly polls.

AAP Karnataka Convener Prithvi Reddy said AAP is the platform for people who fight for farmers' cause, and wants to get such people elected to Vidhana Soudha, to solve the issues faced by the farming community.

''It will be a historic day. So far farmers of the state have voted various parties to power, but have only obtained false promises and cheating in return. Farmers of the state have now decided to enter politics themselves and shape their future. After studying all the parties, they today feel that only AAP is working to solve issues after understanding the difficulties faced by the people,'' he said.

Kejriwal will also be sharing insights on how common people can create a ''revolution'' that was created through AAP in Delhi and Punjab, and how it can be replicated in Karnataka, and about starting a ''new age politics'' of common people, he said, adding that several inductions into the party is likely to take place on the occasion.

Farmers' convention will be held at the National College grounds on April 21 at 11 am.

Former IPS officer, Bhaskar Rao, who recently joined the AAP said, youth and progressive thinking people are waiting to hear Kejriwal's message, as the state is preparing for ''new age politics'' that will be in sharp contrast to the money, muscle and caste powered political atmosphere that exist.

''AAP is giving a honest and corruption-free administration in Delhi and Punjab, such a government is required for the state too,'' he added.

