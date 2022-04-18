Left Menu

Arya assumes office as Leader of Oppn, over half of Cong MLAs skip programme

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 18-04-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 18:06 IST
Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya formally assumed office at the Vidhan Sabha here on Monday but more than half of Congress MLAs were absent on the occasion, belying the party's claims of unity.

The Congress MLAs in attendance were Bhuvan Chandra Kapri, Mamata Rakesh, Anupama Rawat, Sumit Hridayesh, Manoj Tiwari and Gopal Rana. The programme was also attended by state Congress president Karan Mahra and senior party leader Harish Rawat.

Among the MLAs who did not attend the programme were Pritam Singh, Rajendra Bhandari, Madan Singh Bisht and Harish Dhami.

Eleven of the 19 Congress MLAs in the state were also absent from the programme held at the party office here on Sunday when newly appointed state party chief Karan Mahra formally assumed charge.

The MLAs absent from Sunday's programme were Pritam Singh, Mamata Rakesh, Rajendra Bhandari, Vikram Singh Negi, Furkan Ahmad, Mayukh Mahar, Madan Singh Bisht, Khushal Singh Adhikari, Tilak Raj Behar, Gopal Singh Rana and Harish Dhami.

Though Congress leaders, including Mahra, have claimed that there is no resentment in the party, the absence of more than half of party MLAs from two important programmes indicates that all is not well with the party.

Around 10 Congress MLAs in Uttarakhand are said to be unhappy with the recent revamp of the party's state unit.

The most vocal among the disgruntled MLAs has been Dharchula legislator Harish Dhami, who spoke openly against the party leadership.

He even said that he will be forced to contest the next assembly polls in the state as an independent if neglected by his party.

Though denying any resentment among MLAs, both Arya and Mahra have been saying that party leaders who have any grievances should voice them on an appropriate party forum.

