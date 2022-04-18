Proceedings on suit against Stalin, son-in-law stayed

A division bench of the Madras High Court on Monday stayed the civil proceedings initiated by AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Assembly Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman against Chief Minister M K Stalin, his son-in-law V Sabarisan and others, demanding damages in connection with a sexual harassment case in Coimbatore district.

The bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and T V Thamilselvi granted the injunction while passing interim orders on an application from Sabarisan, today.

Jayaraman had moved the High Court with a civil suit demanding Rs one crore towards damages from Stalin, DMK President and then Leader of the Opposition and others, allegedly for linking him with the infamous sexual harassment case in Pollachi, which rocked the state in early 2019.

According to Jayaraman, based on false reports, Stalin had made incorrect speeches linking his son with the sexual abuse case and accused him of attempting to 'protect' him. The speeches were telecast in party organ Kalaignar TV and published by the respective magazines. They were intended to tarnish his image and reputation, Jayaraman had contended and sought to restrain the defendants in the suit from making or publishing false and defamatory statements against him in any manner.

Aggrieved, Sabarisan filed the present application, contending that the same had been instituted with unclean hands by the plaintiff. It was politically motivated as he happened to be the son-in-law of Stalin. The suit, which was devoid of any cause of action, had been filed against him in a mischievous manner only in order to defame and cause hardship to him due to his relation with Stalin. The plaintiff had attempted to create an illusory cause of action by making reckless statements in the plaint that he had published the said news in a vernacular daily. There being no connection between him and the publication, his name was liable to be removed from the array of defendants in the suit, he had contended.

After granting the stay today, the bench adjourned the matter till June 10.

