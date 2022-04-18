Follow MVA policy, NCP minister tells two Sena colleagues; cites problems of party workers

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Rajesh Tope on Monday said his Shiv Sena colleagues in the state government Sandipan Bhumre and Abdul Sattar should follow the policy of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and should not turn away workers of his party.

Tope was speaking at an NCP workers' meet here in the presence of Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

He said NCP workers were facing problems and assured the gathering he would speak to Bhumre and Sattar to not turn them away.

