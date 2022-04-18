Left Menu

Follow MVA policy, NCP minister tells two Sena colleagues; cites problems of party workers

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 18-04-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 19:46 IST
Follow MVA policy, NCP minister tells two Sena colleagues; cites problems of party workers
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Rajesh Tope on Monday said his Shiv Sena colleagues in the state government Sandipan Bhumre and Abdul Sattar should follow the policy of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and should not turn away workers of his party.

Tope was speaking at an NCP workers' meet here in the presence of Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

He said NCP workers were facing problems and assured the gathering he would speak to Bhumre and Sattar to not turn them away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
2
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022