Delhi clashes a conspiracy by those who want to promote enmity: Lekhi

Union minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday termed clashes in Delhi' Jahangirpuri area during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations as a conspiracy by those who want to promote enmity and defy rules of the administration, and expressed confidence the ongoing police probe will expose such elements.

She said riots have been place in the national capital in the recent past, too, and mentioned large-scale violence during the visit of then-US President Donald Trump in February 2020.

The Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture was in Bhopal to participate in some official programmes.

“This is a conspiracy of the same people who want to spread enmity by generating such feelings (of disharmony on different grounds). They want to violate rules of the administration,” Lekhi said in reply to a question from reporters about the Delhi clashes.

The Lok Sabha MP from the New Delhi seat said police investigation into the violence will look into every aspect and present a report to the Centre.

The Union minister said she will wait for the completion of police investigation to know who were involved in these clashes, which broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in North-West Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

Eight police personnel and a local resident were injured in the communal clashes. So far, 23 people from two communities have been arrested in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, the Delhi police said on Monday.

“Riots in Delhi have happened in the past too...during the visit of then-US President Donald Trump and the results of the investigation were in front of you all...now again such an incident has occurred.

''The police will investigate and present a report revealing the names behind the conspiracy.. Some faces have come to the fore but police investigation will reveal those involved in the conspiracy,” she said.

Asked about the MP government action of demolishing the ''illegal'' houses and shops of alleged rioters following violence in Khargone city during Ram Navami celebrations, the BJP MP said bulldozers should be used to free encroached land, which is common asset of the society.

Asked about senior BJP leader Uma Bharti's demand to open the ASI-protected Someshwar Mahadev temple located in Raisen fort for public (the shrine opens for devotees only on Mahashivratri), the culture minister avoided a direct reply and maintained sometimes the remains of history are to be preserved to tell the truth.

''At times, questions are raised in history that some attacks never happened, invaders never came and (religious) conversions never took place. So it is necessary to keep relics intact to prove some events of history,'' she said.

Unable to pay obeisance at the temple for want of ASI permission, Bharti on April 11 decided to give up food “for peace of mind” till she is allowed to perform a 'Jalabhishek' or water ritual at the fort shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, located around 50km from the state capital Bhopal.

Lekhi also called on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during her visit. PTI ADU MAS RSY RSY

