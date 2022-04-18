Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION: DEL69 LDALL LAKHIMPUR KHERI Lakhimpur case: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra; ''tearing hurry'' shown by Allahabad HC with a ''myopic view'' of evidence New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the bail granted to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and asked him to surrender in a week, observing the Allahabad High Court had shown ''tearing hurry'' in giving relief and adopted a ''myopic view of the evidence''.

DEL75 DEF-ARMY CHIEF-LD PANDE Lt Gen Manoj Pande to be next Army chief New Delhi: Lt Gen Manoj Pande will take the reins as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff after incumbent Gen MM Naravane's tenure ends on April 30.

DEL77 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES Daily Covid cases nearly double in 24 hours New Delhi: India's tally of daily COVID-19 cases nearly doubled in the past 24 hours to more than 2,000, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL84 DL-JAHANGIRPURI-2NDLD COMMISSIONER Jahangirpuri clashes: Delhi Police denies claims of attempt to hoist saffron flags at mosque New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday said 23 people belonging to two different communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, and refuted claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a mosque during Hanuman Jayanti procession.

CAL8 WB-FOREIGN SECY-UNSC UNSC needs to be reformed, it plays limited role in maintaining global peace: Foreign secy Kolkata: Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday called for reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), claiming that it had not been able to fulfil responsibilities in maintaining global peace and security.

DEL83 INDIA-CLIMATE CHANGE-LD UN India can help other countries achieve their climate change goals: UN representative New Delhi: India not only has the potential to become a net-zero carbon emission country by 2070 but can also support others in achieving their climate change goals, said Rachel Kyte, a member of the UN Secretary General's high-level advisory group on climate action.

BOM13 MP-KHARGONE-VIOLENCE-LD DEATH Police confirm first death in Khargone riots after man's body found in Indore hospital Khargone (MP): A 30-year-old man who went missing during communal clashes in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city on Ram Navami has become the first fatality of the violence but his death has raised allegations of a cover-up with his kin on Monday accusing the police of keeping his death under wraps for eight days.

CAL6 WB-LD CLASHES Clashes near TMC MP's residence in Kolkata leave eight injured; six arrested Kolkata: Clashes broke out on Monday between two groups of people over control of a construction site in the southern part of the city, leaving at least eight injured, a senior police officer said.

MDS10 KL-KURIEN-RAHUL Rahul giving up party chief post showed lack of continuity, stability in decisions: P J Kurien Thiruvananthapuram: Former vice-chairman of Rajya Sabha P J Kurien on Monday clarified that by his remarks regarding ''stability'' of Rahul Gandhi what was meant was that after having made president of the party, he relinquished the post and walked away which indicated ''lack of continuity'' in his decisions.

LEGAL: LGD17 SC-LAKHIMPUR-VIOLENCE SC terms Lakhimpur violence, attack on witness as 'awakening call' for authorities New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday termed the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which had left eight people dead, and alleged subsequent attack on a witness as ''an awakening call'' to the authorities concerning the protection of lives, ''liberty, and properties''.

LGD16 DL-HC-VIOLENCE Delhi HC directs production of minor before JJ Board in connection with Jahangirpuri violence New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed that an alleged minor, who was detained by the city police in connection with the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri last week, be produced before the concerned Juvenile Justice Board.

BUSINESS: DEL59 BIZ-RBI-ECONOMY India faces global challenges from position of strength: RBI article Mumbai: Flagging risks of disruptive spillovers from geopolitical hostilities, an RBI article on Monday said India faces these challenges from a position of strength built on broadened vaccine coverage, financial sector resilience and robust exports.

DEL76 BIZ-WB-POVERTY Extreme poverty in India declined by 12.3 percentage points during 2011-19: WB paper New Delhi: Extreme poverty in India declined by 12.3 percentage points between 2011 and 2019, with rural areas doing better than urban centres, according to a working paper of the World Bank.

FOREIGN: FGN42 PAK-IMRAN-ARMY Imran Khan contradicts Pak Army; insists 'establishment' gave him 'three options' Islamabad: Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Monday insisted that the powerful ''establishment'' gave him ''three options,'' contradicting the military's stance that the options were not put forth by it during the recent political turmoil in the coup-prone country.

FGN40 NEPAL-FUEL-CUTS Nepal cuts fuel allowance of government agencies by 20% Kathmandu: The Nepal government has cut fuel allowance of its ministries and state-owned enterprises by 20 per cent, as the country battles a foreign exchange crisis and the price of petroleum products sky-rockets globally, officials said on Monday. By Shirish B Pradhan.

