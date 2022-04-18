NC leader joins AAP in JK’s Samba

Left Menu

The NCs zonal president for Samba, Om Parkash, was welcomed into the AAP fold by former minister Yashpal Kundal and president Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha seat Amit Kapoor, a party spokesperson said. Political leaders like me were looking for an option which could fulfil the aspirations of the people of Jammu who were feeling cheated by the BJP, Congress, National Conference and PDP, Parkash said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-04-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 22:09 IST
A National Conference leader along with his supporters on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The NC's zonal president for Samba, Om Parkash, was welcomed into the AAP fold by former minister Yashpal Kundal and president Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha seat Amit Kapoor, a party spokesperson said. “AAP has emerged as a viable alternative in J&K to the time tested political outfits. Political leaders like me were looking for an option which could fulfil the aspirations of the people of Jammu who were feeling cheated by the BJP, Congress, National Conference and PDP,” Parkash said. Kundal, who recently joined the AAP in Delhi, said the party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken a pledge to establish good governance in the country with people friendly policies. “People have understood the befooling tactics of the BJP and will teach it a lesson in the upcoming assembly elections,” he said.

