Seer accuses K'taka govt of asking 30 pc cut in grants for mutts, CM assures probe if details provided

After Dingaleshwara Swamiji of the Balehosur Mutt said that officials of the Karnataka government demanded a 30 per cent commission from mutts to release funds, CM Bommai on Monday said that a thorough investigation would be done if the seer provides the details. "A thorough probe would be conducted if Dingaleshwara Swamiji provides details on his statement on paying commission for getting a government grant", Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

"Dingaleshwara Swamiji is a revered seer, a mahatma. It is not enough if the head of a Mutt just issues a statement. If he could provide details as to who demanded the commission, to whom it was paid, how much was paid and all the related details then I ensure a thorough investigation will be done," Bommai added. Dingaleshwara Swamiji's statement came right after a 40 per cent allegation by Congress amid the death of contractor Santosh and a statement came by the contractor association.

"The ruling BJP not only takes a commission from contractors, it even takes 35 per cent commission from religious seers. Corruption has reached this level. The officials say that funds cannot be released until the commission is paid," the seer said on Monday while speaking at the Sankalpa Yatra programme in Bagalkot district. "For cities like Delhi and Bengaluru, funds are like ice creams but by the time they reach north Karnataka, we get only ice-cream sticks," Swamiji added.

"Everyone knows what's happening, even if a grant was given to Swamiji (seer of mutt) it is given only after a 30 per cent commission is cut", added Dingaleshwara Swami. The statement comes amid the BJP facing criticism over its legislator KS Eshwarappa's alleged involvement in the death of the contractor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)