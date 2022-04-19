Biden, allies hold video call on Ukraine

Left Menu

The video call began at 9:57 AM EDT (1357 GMT), with Biden speaking from the White House Situation Room. The purpose of the call was "to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination," the White House said.

U.S. President Joe Biden consulted with U.S. allies on Tuesday on the latest developments on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said. The video call began at 9:57 AM EDT (1357 GMT), with Biden speaking from the White House Situation Room.

The purpose of the call was "to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination," the White House said. Joining Biden on the call were Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

