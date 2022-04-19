TRS leader among six held in mother-son suicide case

Hyderabad, Apr 19 (PTI): Six persons including a leader of the ruling TRS were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a realtor and his mother in the district headquarters town of Kamareddy in Telangana, police said.

Santosh, a real estate businessman and his mother ''died by suicide by immolating'' themselves at a lodge in Kamareddy on April 16, allegedly due to harassment by seven persons.

Santosh, from nearby Ramayampet in Medak district, blamed seven persons, including Ramayampet municipal chairman Jitender Goud (of TRS), for their extreme step, police said adding subsequently a case under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) was registered against the seven persons. During the course of investigation, six people including Goud were arrested on Tuesday, a senior police official said.

Santosh and his mother Padma appeared to have taken the extreme step by using an inflammable substance and the bodies were badly burnt, police had said.

The realtor, who had made a video and a suicide note, alleged in a social media post that seven persons, including a local politician, businessmen and a policeman, harassed him. Those named by him allegedly harmed his business and made life difficult for him, police had earlier said.

