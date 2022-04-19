Biden, allies consult on Ukraine including aid

U.S. President Joe Biden and allied leaders discussed ongoing efforts on Ukraine on Tuesday including the need to provide economic and humanitarian aid, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

Psaki, briefing reporters as Biden flew to New Hampshire on a day trip, said Biden and the allies also discussed efforts to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)