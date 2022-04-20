Telangana: BJP to launch state-wide protests against 'TRS oppression'

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to launch state-wide protests today against the "atrocities, murders, and abetment of suicides by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders" in various parts of the district, said the party in its statement issued on Tuesday. This came after a BJP activist Sai Ganesh allegedly died by suicide in Telangana's Khammam.

The BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar decided to launch state-wide protests after a discussion with the state and district-level leaders of the party through a teleconference on Tuesday. Sanjay said, "Everybody, irrespective of political affiliations, should condemn the atrocities by the TRS leaders."

He called upon the party workers to take out black flag demonstrations and rallies in all the district headquarters on Wednesday. He added, "Since he was undertaking padayatra, there was no possibility of him taking part in the rallies. He, however, declared that he would take up protest 'deeksha' from 9 am to 9.30 am holding black flags and wearing black badges at the yatra camp near Saddalonipalle village of Gadwal assembly constituency.

A BJP delegation would also meet Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan at Raj Bhavan and submit a representation to her, seeking CBI inquiry into the atrocities of the ruling TRS, including the suicide of BJP worker Sai Ganesh in Khammam town. (ANI)

