Adityanath orders strict action against illegal occupants of land

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to take strict action against illegal occupants of any land, be it government or private, without discrimination.

During the presentation of an action plan by the department of rural development before the council of ministers here, Adityanath said, “Whether the land is owned by the government or a private entity, the strictest action should be taken against illegal occupants without discrimination.” Stressing that an encroachment of land is a factor of big disputes in the villages, he said illegal encroachments should be investigated and action should be taken.

The chief minister directed that block development officers, tehsildars and sub-divisional magistrates should stay at their places of postings. “It is fine if there is a government residence, otherwise arrange for rented accommodation,” he said.

Stressing on making the tehsil administration responsible, transparent and corruption free, Adityanath said a separate portal should be developed for receiving complaints of corruption. Under this, a panel of 50 officers should be formed to investigate complaints of corruption, he said, adding that arrangements should be made for online filing of suits.

The chief minister also directed that efforts should be initiated to cover 13 lakh families under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) and 1.5 lakh families under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Rural) in the direction of providing houses to every homeless person.

In the financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22, Uttar Pradesh has ranked first in the country in providing employment to the maximum number of families, he claimed.

The chief minister directed that the work of setting up two hi-tech nurseries in every district should be ensured through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act(MGNREGA), with one nursery producing 15 lakh saplings. Before the monsoon, de-silting of the drains should be ensured and arrangement for rainwater harvesting should also be made in the villages, he said.

In the next hundred days, rivers should be revived under MGNREGA and plantation should be done as per requirement, Adityanath said. The chief minister asked the officials to work with the goal of constructing 15,000 sports grounds and rejuvenating 30,000 ponds in the next two years.

