Arvind Kejriwal reaches Bengaluru to amp up party workers' morale ahead of 2023 Assembly polls

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday reached Karnataka to attend an event on Thursday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-04-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 21:45 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday reached Karnataka to attend an event on Thursday. Kejriwal will also hold a meeting with the party state unit leaders in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state next year, according to the sources.

The Delhi Chief Minister will attend a convention of farmers, women, and youth at the National College Ground in Bengaluru tomorrow. Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party is looking to spread its reach beyond the Hindi heartland and to mark its presence in the southern states. Kejriwal will hold the meeting with the party leaders in this regard. (ANI)

