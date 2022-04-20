Shri Krishna temple complex either switches off sound system or decides to play it at low volume

Loudspeakers and sound systems installed at various places inside the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex here have either been switched off or would be played at low volume, the temple trust authorities said on Wednesday.

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan secretary Kapil Sharma said the decision has been taken on the Uttar Pradesh government directives on the use of sound systems in religious places.

He said the loudspeakers installed atop Bhagwat Bhawan, the tallest shrine building inside the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex, were switched off on Wednesday. He added that the sound systems in the Bhagwat Bhawan temple, henceforth would be played at a very low volume so that the kirtan-bhajan (prayer) sound does not traverse beyond the temple complex, he said.

In fact, the sound system inside the Bhagwat Bhawan temple is even otherwise played at a very low volume, he added.

Built in early 1980s, Bhagwat Bhawan is the tallest religious structure inside the temple complex and is different from the Katra Keshav Dev temple of Lord Shri Krishna inside the campus, he said.

The loudspeaker atop the building was switched off on Wednesday, he said, adding earlier, from the time of Mangala Aarti in the morning, loudspeakers were used during all religious activities.

While observing that everyone has the freedom to follow his method of worship according to his religious ideology, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday had counselled moderation in the volume of sound systems in religious places.

''Although mikes can be used, make sure the sound does not come out of the premises. Other people should not have any problem,'' he had said.

He had also said no permission should be given to install mikes at new sites.

''No religious procession should be taken out without due permission,” the CM had said adding that before giving such permissions, an affidavit should be taken from the organiser, binding him to maintain peace and harmony.

Permission should be given to only traditional religious processions, he had said, adding new programmes should not be given unnecessary permission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)