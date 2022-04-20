Left Menu

India doesn't need Bulldozer politics: Kerala Congress leader

Condemning the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said that India doesn't need Bulldozer politics.

A visual from Delhi's Jahangirpuri during the anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Condemning the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said that India doesn't need Bulldozer politics. "It is the need of the hour for all democrats in the country to unite and defeat such moves. India doesn't need bulldozer politics, it needs a politics that can accept the Constitution, the rule of law and the democracy," he added.

He also emphasised that the BJP's moves challenge the integrity of India. "BJP is not only bulldozing the houses and establishments of poor but also razing the constitution and judiciary. The brazenness shown by BJP is a challenge to the integrity of India. These vindictive acts by Govt should end," said Chennithala.

Notably, the North MCD had launched an "encroachment removal action programme" today after the violence erupted during a religious procession on April 16 in the area, wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area would be removed on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the Supreme Court ordered to maintain a "status-quo" on the demolition drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

