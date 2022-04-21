Left Menu

Bihar: Tejashwi accuses Nitish govt of 'pursuing communal, divisive agenda'

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday hit out at the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, alleging that the NDA dispensation in the state is pursuing communal and divisive agenda.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-04-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 00:20 IST
Bihar: Tejashwi accuses Nitish govt of 'pursuing communal, divisive agenda'
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday hit out at the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, alleging that the NDA dispensation in the state is ''pursuing communal and divisive agenda''. He also accused the state government of failing to generate employment opportunities, maintain law and order and address farmers' issues.

''Recent reports of the central government's agencies - CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) and NITI Aayog - showed the Bihar government as a failure on almost all indicators. The Bihar government is not serious about meeting the basic needs of people. The NDA government in the state is simply pursuing communal and divisive agenda,'' Yadav wrote in a letter titled 'Dil Ki Baat' to residents of the state on Wednesday.

The problem of education, migration and unemployment is ''at its peak in Bihar under the so-called double engine government'', he said.

''The condition of law and order is bad and corruption is rampant in every field,'' said the RJD leader. He also alleged that the Nitish Kumar government has failed to fulfil its promises made before the 2020 assembly polls in the state. He stated that the NDA parties, which have been ruling Bihar for the last 17 years, will ''never think for the well-being'' of people.

As per the Niti Aayog's Multi-dimensional Poverty Index (MPI), Bihar has the highest proportion of ''multidimensionally poor'' people, 51.91 per cent of the state's population. Poverty, under MPI, was measured on three equally weighted dimensions - health, education, and standard of living.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022