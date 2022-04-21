Bihar: Tejashwi accuses Nitish govt of 'pursuing communal, divisive agenda'

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday hit out at the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, alleging that the NDA dispensation in the state is ''pursuing communal and divisive agenda''. He also accused the state government of failing to generate employment opportunities, maintain law and order and address farmers' issues.

''Recent reports of the central government's agencies - CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) and NITI Aayog - showed the Bihar government as a failure on almost all indicators. The Bihar government is not serious about meeting the basic needs of people. The NDA government in the state is simply pursuing communal and divisive agenda,'' Yadav wrote in a letter titled 'Dil Ki Baat' to residents of the state on Wednesday.

The problem of education, migration and unemployment is ''at its peak in Bihar under the so-called double engine government'', he said.

''The condition of law and order is bad and corruption is rampant in every field,'' said the RJD leader. He also alleged that the Nitish Kumar government has failed to fulfil its promises made before the 2020 assembly polls in the state. He stated that the NDA parties, which have been ruling Bihar for the last 17 years, will ''never think for the well-being'' of people.

As per the Niti Aayog's Multi-dimensional Poverty Index (MPI), Bihar has the highest proportion of ''multidimensionally poor'' people, 51.91 per cent of the state's population. Poverty, under MPI, was measured on three equally weighted dimensions - health, education, and standard of living.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)