HIGHLIGHTS-Macron vs Le Pen: Quotes from the presidential debate

President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen squared off in a debate on Wednesday evening, four days ahead of the April 24 presidential runoff vote. Here are some key quotes from Macron and Le Pen as they launched their final bid to convince undecided French voters.

EUROPE

"Five years ago, your programme was only applicable if France left the euro (currency). Today, you still want to get out of it but you don't say so anymore." "I believe in the Franco-German couple."

"We have made (COVID-19) vaccines that protect us thanks to our European agreements." Le Pen:

"France is a world power not just a European power." "I have been an MEP and I have seen the Germans defend the interests of the Germans but I have never seen the French defend the interests of the French."

"I want the European Commission to respect sovereign nations, to respect the choice of the French people, including their choice of society." "So I want to change this European organisation. But I don't want to leave it."

RUSSIA

"We cannot commit hara-kiri with the hope of hurting Russia." "The only sanctions I disagree with is the blocking of Russian oil and gas imports. Why do I disagree? Because in reality it will do no harm to Russia and will do enormous harm to our people."

Macron on Le Pen's Russia ties: "You are dependent on power, you are dependent on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. You took a loan from a Russian bank."

"You don't speak to other leaders, you speak to your banker when you speak to Russia, that's the problem." "You were one of the first European political leaders in 2014 to recognize the annexation of Crimea."

COST OF LIVING

"I've seen the people suffer, I've seen them worry, worry about a downgrading in their quality of life, about a kind of precariousness that they feels is widespread. "I would like to tell them that another that another choice is possible, based on respect, based on common sense."

COST OF LIVING

"I don’t want people listening to us to think their salaries will rise by 10%" "I’ve studied your programme. There isn’t even the word unemployment."

