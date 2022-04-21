Ramos-Horta declares victory in East Timor presidential election

Independence leader and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta declared victory in East Timor’s presidential election on Thursday, calling for unity and dialogue after a final count showed he had secured 62% of the vote.

"I have received this mandate from our people, from the nation, in an overwhelming demonstration of our people's commitment to democracy," he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)