Vijay Kumar Dev takes oath as Delhi's new State Election Commissioner

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 15:56 IST
Vijay Kumar Dev takes oath as Delhi's new State Election Commissioner
Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday administered the oath to former chief secretary Vijay Kumar Dev as Delhi's new State Election Commissioner, an official statement said.

''Administered the oath of office to Vijay Kumar Dev, IAS (Retd.) as new Election Commissioner of the State Election Commission of the National Capital Territory of Delhi at a function held at Raj Niwas,'' Baijal said in a tweet.

A statement from the LG office said Dev will hold the office for a term of six years from the date he assumes charge or till he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Dev's appointment comes after the retirement of S K Srivastava from the post on Wednesday.

Srivastava recently came into the limelight when he postponed the announcement of poll dates for three municipal corporations in Delhi during a press conference in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

