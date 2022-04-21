Tweet on PM leads to arrest of Mevani

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, arrested by the Assam Police in the western state over a tweet, had claimed in the purported post that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ''considered Godse as God'', according to the FIR that led to his apprehension.

Mevani had used the same tweet to also urge Modi to appeal for communal harmony during his visit to the western state, the FIR at Kokrajhar Police Station, which was accessed by PTI, said.

He was flown to Guwahati from Gujarat around 11 am on Thursday and then taken to Korajhar by road.

The prominent Dalit leader was apprehended from Palanpur town in Gujarat on Wednesday night after a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the IPC was filed in Kokrajhar.

The complaint was filed by Arup Kr Dey, a BJP executive member of Bodoland Territorial Council, on Tuesday.

Dey, in his complaint, maintained that the circulation of the tweet ''caused widespread criticism and has the propensity to disturb public tranquility, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony among a certain section of people''.

He also said that ''there may be some unseen hands trying to capitalize on such sensitive issues to disturb the unity, peace, and brotherhood''.

The purported post has been withheld by Twitter ''in response to a legal demand''.

Mevani is independent MLA from Vadgam seat in Banaskantha. He recently pledged his support to Congress. Flaying the arrest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed it as ''undemocratic'' and ''unconstitutional''. Gandhi said it was an insult to the people who elected him as a public representative.

