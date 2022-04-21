CBI lodges 2 FIRs related to bribery allegations by fmr J&K Guv Malik

The CBI has registered two FIRs related to corruption in Jammu and Kashmir Employees Health Care Scheme and award of contract for civil work of Kuru Hydropower project as alleged by former Governor Satya Pal Malik, officials said on Thursday.

Following the registration of the FIRs, the agency began conducting searches at the premises of the accused at 14 locations in Jammu, Srinagar, Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Trivandrum in Kerala and Darbhanga in Bihar. The CBI has registered the FIR related to alleged corruption in award of contract of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Health Care Insurance Scheme to Reliance General Insurance Company and release of approximately Rs 60 crore in 2017-18, they said.

The second FIR relates to alleged graft in the award of the contract worth Rs 2,200 crore of civil works of Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) to a private firm in 2019.

In a sensational claim, Malik had claimed that he was offered a Rs 300 crore bribe for clearing two files related to the projects.

After going to Kashmir, two files came to me (for clearance), one belonging to Ambani and another to an RSS-affiliated man who was a minister in the previous Mehbooba Mufti-led (PDP-BJP coalition) government and claimed to be very close to the prime minister, the former Jammu and Kashmir governor had said.

''I was informed by secretaries in both the departments that there is a scandal and I accordingly cancelled both the deals. The secretaries told me that 'you will get Rs 150 crore each for clearing the files' but I told them that I have come with five kurta-pajamas and will leave with that only,'' Malik had told a gathering at an event in Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan in October last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)