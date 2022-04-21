Left Menu

No soft corner for JD(S): CM Bommai

In retaliation to former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's recent statement, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday clarified that he has "no soft corner" towards JD(S).

ANI | Tumakuru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-04-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 20:19 IST
Karntaka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In retaliation to former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's recent statement, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday clarified that he has "no soft corner" towards JD(S). Bommai's statement came as a reaction to the former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's recent statement. Earlier, Kumaraswamy said that his party would fight both Congress and BJP and that he does not have a soft corner for BJP.

"JD(S) is a political party just like BJP. They are in politics just like us. It is not correct to say that we have a soft corner towards JD(S), "Bommai added. Reacting to the call he received from HD Deve Gowda, he said, "Deve Gowda is our senior. He called me and asked when I would be returning to Bengaluru. He wanted me to call him on my return to Bengaluru," Bommai said. (ANI)

