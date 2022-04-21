BJP, RSS bent upon damaging country’s Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb: Akhilesh Yadav

SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP and RSS of spreading hatred in society and damaging the Ganga-Jamuni ‘tehzeeb’ of the country besides its democracy and the unity and integrity.

He also charged the BJP government with oppressing the poor and weak and the leaders and workers of opposition parties to divert the people’s attention from real issues and suppress the voice of dissent.

''The BJP and RSS first instigate everyone on the basis of religion. They play with the sentiments of the majority, Yadav said in a statement.

“India became a secular, socialist and democratic country with great difficulty. Equal civil rights were given to everyone in the Constitution. But BJP is trying to break this social fabric,” he alleged.

“The BJP is trying to demolish the Ganga-Jamuni 'tehzeeb' of Hindus and Muslims,'' he asserted, adding that “the BJP and RSS agenda of spreading hatred in the society is causing damage to the democracy and the unity and integrity of the country”.

''Using its administrative powers, the BJP government wants to suppress the voice of opposition and dissent. Pressure is also being mounted on the fourth pillar to be with them. The BJP IT cell works to fuel hatred by spreading rumours,'' he added.

The leader of the Opposition in the UP assembly also alleged that at Bikapur in Ayodhya, a journalist was attacked with sticks and seriously injured.

''In Mirzapur, a journalist was sent to jail for showing the truth of the mid-day meal while another journalist was killed in Lakhimpur Kheri. Journalists were arrested in Ballia for reporting the leak of a question paper of the High School Intermediate Board Examination,'' he claimed.

It is clear that the BJP does not want to see its opponents, he said, adding the BJP leadership neither has any respect for the values of democracy nor does have faith in the Constitution. ''The BJP considers running the RSS agenda as its religion. People will not remain silent for long,'' he added.

