Senior U.S. officials to arrive in Solomon Islands for talks on Thursday - State Department
A White House delegation led by Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell is due to arrive in the Solomon Islands for talks later on Thursday, the U.S. State Department said, amid concerns about a security pact between the Pacific Island country and China.
State Department spokesman Ned Price made the comment at a regular briefing.
