Left Menu

Macron: Le Pen draws on anger I have failed to quell

Le Pen, whose policies include a ban on Muslim headscarves in public, giving French nationals priority on jobs and benefits, and limiting Europe's rules on cross-border travel, says Macron embodies an elitism that has failed ordinary people. "He does not like the French," she told Europe 1 radio on Friday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-04-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 14:14 IST
Macron: Le Pen draws on anger I have failed to quell
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron, seeking re-election on Sunday, has acknowledged his failure to quell some of the anger felt in the country and which his far-right rival Marine Le Pen was using to drive her campaign.

Two days before the vote, the centrist, pro-European incumbent leads his anti-immigration, eurosceptic challenger in opinion polls by about 10 points. But a likely high level of abstention and anger with some of Macron's policies - and his sometimes abrasive style - mean his re-election is no done deal.

"She has managed to draw on some of what we did not manage to do, on some of the things I did not manage to do to pacify some of the anger, respond quickly to what voters want," Macron told France Inter radio on Friday, speaking of his rival. He added: "The far-right lives on fears and resentment."

Three separate surveys published on Thursday after a tense TV debate showed Macron's score either stable or slightly rising to reach between 55.5% and 57.5%. But they also put the turnout rate at between 72% and 74%, which would be the lowest for a presidential run-off since 1969.

This and a certain degree of voter indecision ahead of Sunday mean a surprise Le Pen win similar to events such as Brexit and the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president cannot entirely be ruled out. Le Pen, whose policies include a ban on Muslim headscarves in public, giving French nationals priority on jobs and benefits, and limiting Europe's rules on cross-border travel, says Macron embodies an elitism that has failed ordinary people.

"He does not like the French," she told Europe 1 radio on Friday. Saying she had the common sense of a mother, Le Pen slammed Marcon's perceived arrogance in the TV debate, accusing him of disdain - towards her and towards voters.

"His mandate has been a succession of humiliating comments," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022