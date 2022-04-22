After bulldozing 'illegal' building linked to SP leader, authorities checking his other properties

A day after bulldozing an ''illegal'' building belonging to Samajwadi Party leader Roshanlal Verma's daughter-in-law, the district administration is looking into his properties to check whether they violate rules.

Roshanlal Verma, who recently switched from the BJP to the SP, has appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a probe into the matter and criticised the Shahjahanpur district administration, saying, ''the action is against a helpless widow''.

The property which was demolished belonged to Ruchi Verma, who lost her husband in 2019.

District Magistrate Umesh Paratap Singh said, ''We have also received complaints against alleged illegal properties of the former legislator (Roshanlal Verma). The complaints are being looked into.'' Roshanlal Verma, who was the sitting MLA from Tilhar lost in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls fighting on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket.

On the Thursday action, Singh said, ''The revenue department looked into the property of Ruchi Verma following a complaint. The building was bulldozed after being identified as illegal by a team of revenue officials.'' Demanding a probe into the demolition of his daughter-in-law's property, Roshanlal Verma said, ''The action is against a helpless widow. I appeal to Chief Minister Adityanath to order an investigation into the matter and ensure justice to the family.'' ''My late son bought the said property in 2010. After his death, the property went to his widow. My daughter-in-law and her two sons survive on the income from the property,'' he said.

He added that investigation must also be conducted against illegal schools located nearby.

